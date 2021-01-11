Flood victims drop in Pahang and Kelantan, slight increase in Johor

Lebak Seberang villagers ride a boat through floodwaters following a heavy monsoon downpour in Temerloh, Pahang on January 9, 2021 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The flood situation in several states is showing improvement when the number of evacuees housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) fell in Terengganu and Perak.

However, according to Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, the total number of victims in Johor rose slightly to bring the overall total number of victims in Pahang, Kelantan and Johor now to more than 25,000 people.

According to infobanjir.water.gov.my, portal, the river water levels at several locations are still above the danger level among them along Sungai Pahang including Lubuk Paku and Maran; Sungai Jelai in Lipis as well as Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang and Kuala Jambu.

IN Pahang, flood victims at 222 PPS this evening dropped to 22,055 compared to 23,944 people this morning with Temerloh still having the most victims with 11,109 people.

This was followed by Maran (2,795), Pekan (2,662), Bera (1,586), Lipis (1,268), Raub (1,038), Jerantut (786), Kuantan (748) and Rompin (63).

Meanwhile, East Coast Expressway (LPT1) concessionaire, ANIH Berhad in a statement announced that all lanes at KM126.3 between Chenor and Temerloh are now open in both directions from 1 pm today.

IN Kelantan, the number of flood victims in two districts has eased to 888 people as at 3 pm compared to 1,702 victims this morning in 10 PPS with Pasir Mas having 674 victims and Kuala Krai (214 people).

The situation in Johor however worsened with the number of flood victims in 42 PPS increasing to 3,603 people compared to 3,145 victims this morning with Kluang being the latest district to be affected by the disaster.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said the total covered 2,219 victims in Kota Tinggi; 1,104 (Johor Bahru); 104 (Kulai), 73 (Kluang), 22 (Mersing) and 81 in Segamat.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department is forecasting continuous heavy rain tomorrow at several districts,” he said.

IN Terengganu and Perak, the flood situation has completely subsided as all relief centres have been closed and all victims were allowed to return home.

IN Sabah, the total number of victims in Kudat rose to 71 people from 17 families as at 4 pm compared to only 44 people this morning.

According to a statement of the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, all flood victims were sheltered at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tun Mustapa which was opened at 8.30am.

Apart from Kudat, two other districts, Pitas and Kota Marudu were also affected by floods following continuous rain since yesterday.

Based on the statement, seven villages in Pitas and five in Kota Marudu were inundated, taking the total number of villages flooded to 29 in the state.

Three evacuation centres were opened in Kota Marudu at SK Taritipan, SMA Damai and Kampung Asin-Asin hall at 2pm, but no evacuees have moved in yet.

“The personnel on duty are now in the process of relocating flood victims to the PPS. The number of flood victims will be updated from time to time,” said the statement.

No relief centres have been opened in Pitas at the moment, the statement added. — Bernama