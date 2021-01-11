Flood situation improves in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perak as evacuees return home

A motorcycle mechanic cleans his mud-filled workshop after floodwaters recede in Maran, Pahang January 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perak has improved as of 8am with more evacuees allowed to return home.

However, the number of evacuees rose in Johor due to incessant rain since last night.

In Kelantan, a total of 1,702 evacuees remained at 16 relief centres compared to 2,118 yesterday evening.

According to the Welfare Department Disaster Info application, Pasir Mas still has the highest number of residents affected by the floods at 1,206 housed at 10 relief centres, followed by Kuala Krai with 496 accommodated at six relief centres.

In Terengganu, Head of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the number of evacuees dropped to 3,956 compared to 6,981 as of 3 pm yesterday.

“All of them are housed at 17 relief centres with a total of 3,564 victims in Kemaman and 392 in Dungun,” he told reporters today.

In Pahang, flood evacuees dropped to 23,944 housed at 242 relief centres.

Temerloh remained the worst-affected district with 11,210 evacuees followed by Maran (3,143), Pekan (2,652), Lipis (2,028) Bera (1,583), Raub (1,466) and Jerantut (1,098) as of 8 am.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, only one relief centre still operational which is the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall sheltering 44 flood victims in the Hilir Perak district.

Johor saw the number of flood evacuees rose to 3,145 in five districts as of 8 am.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said in a statement today, Kota Tinggi had the highest number of victims at 1,848, followed by Johor Bahru (1,057), Kulai and Segamat (94) respectively and Mersing (52), housed at 38 relief centres.

He said Jalan Felda Semenchu (Semenchu junction) (FT1406) was closed to all vehicles while Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing (LGM) (FT003), Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang (Batu 25)(FT091) and Kampung Lukut Cina-Kampung Batu 4 (Taman Aman) (J175) closed to all light vehicles.

Also closed to all light vehicles were Jalan Tai Hong (Taman Scientex) (J053), Jalan Tai Hong (Orkid) (J053), Jalan Sungai Telor (J090) and Mawai Lama (J172), he said. — Bernama