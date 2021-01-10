PM Muhyiddin visits flood victims in Pahang

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to flood victims during a visit to the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seberang Temerloh, January 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

TEMERLOH, Jan 10 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin visited flood victims housed in two relief centres in Pahang today.

The prime minister’s visit to the relief centres at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seberang Temerloh here and Sekolah Menengah Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Maran brought out the smiles and some relief to the evacuees, who have had to deal with having their homes hit by major floods in the past week.

Muhyiddin, who arrived in a helicopter at SMK Seberang Temerloh at 10am was welcomed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and he then spent about 40 minutes with the flood evacuees.

He was also briefed on flood management operations in the two districts he visited. Also present was National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

During the visits, Muhyiddin mingled and chatted with the flood victims and handed out food kit contributions.

Muhyiddin also surveyed the facilities provided at the SMK Seberang Temerloh relief centre, which as of noon today, was housing 873 flood victims from 204 families.

In his visit to the SM Tengku Ampuan Afzan relief centre, Muhyiddin was also briefed on the flood situation in the district and spent some time with the evacuees, who also took the opportunity to let him know of their struggles as a result of the floods.

The relief centre is currently housing 173 people from 53 families.

As he listened to their grievances, the prime minister also gave the evacuees some advice to keep their spirits up and assured them that the government will continue to help them cope with the aftermath of the floods.

As of noon today, 40 relief centres are operating in Maran district, housing 3,605 victims from 1,134 families. — Bernama