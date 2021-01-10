Number of flood evacuees drops in three states, rises slightly in Pahang

People wade through floodwaters in Mentakab, Pahang January 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak is reported to be improving this morning with the drop in the number of evacuees, while Pahang saw a slight increase and Johor remained unchanged.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, more than 40,000 people are still taking shelter at relief centres in the five states.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department through its official portal also reported that rains were expected to continue in these states.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims at 280 relief centres increased slightly to 26,540 people, as at 7am, compared to 26,496 last night.

Temerloh still has the highest number of evacuees with 12,045 individuals, followed by Maran (3,728), Pekan (2,406), Lipis (2,330), Raub (1,788), Bera (1,551), Jerantut (1,493) Kuantan (999) and Rompin (200).

Phase 1 East Coast Expressway (LPT1) concessionaire, ANIH Berhad in a statement said KM126.3 of the Temerloh-Chenor stretch was still closed to traffic.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees decreased slightly to 10,086 from 10,439 yesterday, and they were housed at 43 relief centres.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman said only two districts were still affected, namely Kemaman with 8,626 victims and Dungun (1,460), while in Hulu Terengganu, all the evacuees were allowed to return home yesterday evening.

In Kelantan, 2,990 evacuees are being housed at 35 relief centres in the state, down from 3,697 reported yesterday.

Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees at 1,510 people, followed by Kuala Krai (1,232) and Tanah Merah (248).

In Perak, the situation in flood-hit areas continued to improve when only 93 people were still housed at two relief centres, namely 77 in Hilir Perak and the remaining 16 were in Hulu Perak, as of 7am.

In Johor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 479 at nine relief centres in three districts.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyanathan said the number of victims in Mersing was 320, Segamat (94) and Kota Tinggi (65).

“Two roads, namely Jalan Haji Suhud in Johor Bahru and Jalan Tanah Abang in Mersing are still closed for all types of vehicles,” he said in a statement. — Bernama