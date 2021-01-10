Number of evacuees down in four states, rising in Johor

Children are seen playing near a flooded area in Kota Tinggi, Johor, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The number of evacuees in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak dropped this evening after several relief centres in these four states closed.

The flood situation in Johor, however, worsened after several main towns in the state were inundated as a result of continuous heavy rain since last night.

In Pahang, the number of flood evacuees dropped slightly this evening, with 25,392 from 6,885 families still being housed at 258 relief centres in nine districts.

The Social Welfare Department’s disaster information website reported that Temerloh district still recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 11,909 followed by Maran (3,577), Pekan (2,406), Lipis (2,200), Bera (1,565), Raub (1,472) Jerantut (1,286), Kuantan (777) and Rompin (200).

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama in Temerloh revealed that the floodwaters have receded in several locations, enabling Jalan Temerloh-Mentakab to be opened to light vehicles.

In Terengganu, two districts recorded a decline in the number evacuees, from 6,981 at 24 relief centres as at 3pm from 10,086 at 8am.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said Kemaman still had the highest number of evacuees, with 6,169 while there were 812 evacuees in Dungun.

Kelantan also registered lesser evacuees, with 2,118 in two districts as at 3 pm compared to 2,990 in 24 centres this morning.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s disaster information website, all relief centres in Tanah Merah district have closed, while in Pasir Mas, 1,334 victims are housed in 14 centres and 10 centres in Kuala Krai remain open, with 784 victims housed there.

In Perak, only one centre remained open, at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan in Hilir Perak district, with 59 victims there as at 1pm today.

According to the State Management Committee secretariat spokesman, a relief centre in Kampung Perah, Gerik in Hulu Perak district was closed at noon today after having been opened since Jan 6.

In Johor, however, heavy rain in Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi since 11pm yesterday has caused several areas in the district to be inundated after the flood situation improved in the past two days.

State Environment and Health Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said the number of evacuees in the state jumped to 1,251 from 382 families as at 4pm today compared to 479 from 128 families at 8 am.

“Kota Tinggi district has the highest number of evacuees, with 569, followed by Mersing (320), Johor Baru (268) and Segamat (94). All evacuees are housed in 27 relief centres in the four districts,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jalan Felda Semenchu (FT1406), near Kota Tinggi, was closed to all vehicles after being flooded.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had issued a danger-level weather warning with very heavy rain expected to continue in Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Pontian, Kluang and Batu Pahat while a bad- weather warning was issued for Segamat and Mersing (heavy rain expected to continue) and alert-level warning for Tangkak and Muar. — Bernama