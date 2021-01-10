Muhyiddin: Federal, state govts should work together to ensure welfare of flood victims

Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bersama Menteri Besar Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail menaiki helikopter selepas melawat mangsa banjir hari ini.Maran, 10 Jan — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The federal and state governments need to work together to ensure the welfare of flood victims, so that it is not only limited to the provision of daily necessities while they are housed at relief centres, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said efforts to help the victims should continue for some time even after they return to their respective homes.

“The same goes for other aspects such as repairing their damaged homes, and this step is to ensure that the victims do not remain in a state of trauma due to the disaster,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Muhyiddin, who inspected the flood situation and visited victims at two relief centres in Pahang today said district offices, local authorities, as well as state and federal government agencies, have been urged to give immediate attention to the repairing flood-damaged infrastructure such as roads, mosques and schools.

The prime minister also met some of the flood victims including senior citizens who took refuge at relief centres to ensure they were feeling well and comfortable.

“Alhamdulillah, they were all fine, and some thanked the government for providing relief centres with satisfactory facilities, as well as staff who always ensured the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Apart from that, Muhyiddin said he had instructed those managing the relief centres as well as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to provide two tents for families with more than six people so that they could stay comfortably.

The prime minister also prayed for all flood victims nationwide to be spared from any illness, and returned to their homes in good health.

During his visit to the relief centres today, Muhyiddin was accompanied by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Nadma director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim, as well as senior officials from the relevant agencies. — Bernama