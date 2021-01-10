Leaders, corporate bodies continue to assist flood victims

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin mingling with flood victims during a visits at the temporary evacuation centre of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seberang Temerloh Jan 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The plight of flood victims in five states continues to receive attention from various parties, who have come forward to offer assistance to help ease their burden, including the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who made a visit to Pahang today.

The visit started at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seberang Temerloh in Temerloh, before Muhyiddin visited flood evacuees at the PPS in SM Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Chenor, Maran, where he was also briefed on flood management operations in the two districts.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd will channel funds amounting to RM400,000 as humanitarian and disaster relief to the affected states.

Apart from offering moratorium facilities to flood-hit customers, the bank also doubled its efforts by allocating contributions from its Islamic social finance initiative, Sadaqa House, to ensure that significant support and assistance are channelled to the affected victims.

The efforts of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, through the Social Welfare Department, to assist the flood victims can be seen through the setting up of ‘Skuad Prihatin Negara’ (SPN).

The creation of SPN reflected the government’s concern on the issues and problems of the people by implementing social and humanitarian work, in line with the aspiration to be closer to the people at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the situation in flood-hit states is showing improvement early tonight, with the number of flood evacuees at the PPS starting to decrease.

In Perak, only 45 people from 10 families are still housed at a PPS in Teluk Intan in the Hilir Perak district, and only Sungai Perak in Kuala Kenderong, Tasik Temenggor in Hulu Perak and Kampung Gajah in the Perak Tengah district remain at the warning level.

The number of flood evacuees in Pahang also reduced to 24,141 people from 6,510 families at 248 PPS in nine districts.

A similar situation was also reported in Kelantan when the number of flood victims reduced to 1,972 people at 19 PPS and the flood only hit two districts, namely, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai.

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 6,352 from 1,533 families in 18 PPS.

However, a different situation was reported in Johor where the number of flood victims increased to 1,604 people currently placed at 28 PPS in four districts as at 7 pm, compared with 1,251 evacuees reported earlier. — Bernama