A day before PM’s address, Malaysia adds 2,433 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Malaysia has recorded 2,433 new Covid-19 cases and lost nine more patients in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry disclosed today

One day before Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is due to address the country on the government’s next steps to contain the pandemic, Malaysia’s active cases have now risen to 27,332.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Selangor continued to account for the most cases with 730, followed by Sabah at 403 cases.

MORE TO COME