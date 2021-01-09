Pahang spends RM1m a day for flood victims

A resident of Kampung Gudang Rasau in Pahang looks on as flood waters surround his house. — Bernama pic

JERANTUT, Jan 9 — The Pahang government has spent RM1 million per day to assist flood victims in the state, exceeding the amount allocated for the 2020/2021 monsoon season.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the existing allocation was RM4 million, but it has to be increased as the floods have prolonged involving a large number of victims.

“To date, the state government had spent almost RM8 million with additional allocation approved at the State Executive Council meeting yesterday, so as to enable the flood victims to receive proper assistance.

“Among the factors to increase the allocation is the different flood trend, because areas which have never been hit with flood before were also affected this time, as well as other disasters such as landslide and collapsed bridges, causing the people to be stranded.

“It is also learned that the amount of rainfall since last Sunday was equal to a year’s record, causing rivers to overflow and making the floods even worse,” he told Bernama after handing over assistance in Kuala Tahan via the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit here, today.

State Felda Affairs, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurs and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Datuk Nazri Ngah and Pahang JBPM deputy director Mohd Zahar Abdullah were also present.

Sallehuddin said the allegations by some quarters that development or logging projects caused the floods were not entirely true because there were districts with no development projects currently, such as Rompin, were also hit by the disaster.

He said the state government was trying its best to ensure flood victims receive their assistance as soon as possible, but delay was inevitable in some areas because the water had risen too quickly and involving many victims.

“We have utilised all manpower and assets, but right now we are not only dealing with flood victims but also those stranded in the state while on their way back to their respective places, besides managing about 1,000 tourists,” he explained.

Sallehuddin also advised the people to adhere to relocation orders and remained at the temporary relief centres until the situation is completely safe, to avoid untoward incidents.

He said the state government has launched the Pahang Flood Disaster Special Fund and those who wish to donate could do so via Pahang Treasury’s Bank Muamalat account at 06010002165711. — Bernama