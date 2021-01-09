Melaka govt mobilises volunteers to Johor for post-flood clean-up

Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the effort will focus on currently criticial areas. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Jan 9 — The Melaka state government with the cooperation of the Melaka Youth Development Corporation (MYDC) will be mobilising volunteers for a post-flood assistance mission to several flood-hit districts in Johor on Monday.

State non-governmental organisations (NGO) and Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the mission would involve about 15 four-wheel drive vehicles with about 70 volunteers to present contributions worth RM25,000.

"We see the need for assistance in carrying post-flood cleaning at the houses of victims while extending aid in the form of basic necessities to them.

“We will focus on critical areas such as the districts of Johor Bahru, Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Kluang and then to other states affected by the disaster," he told reporters after a presentation of schooling aid in Paya Rumput state constituency here today.

At the ceremony, 150 primary school pupils received schooling items with an allocation of RM22,000 from the Melaka State Education Trust Fund (TAPEM). — Bernama