Covid-19: Malaysian among three symptomatic imported cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — A 50-year-old male Malaysian is one of the three symptomatic imported cases reported in Singapore on Friday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

Labelled as Case 59085, he is a work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia, it said in its full data released here today.

The other two symptomatic imported cases are both from India.

As at noon yesterday, the city-state reported a total of 23 new cases, two in the community and 21 imported, thus bringing the total tally to 58,836.

Of the total new cases, 18 were asymptomatic, and were detected from the ministry’s proactive screening and surveillance, while five were symptomatic including the two community cases.

Yesterday, Singapore also reported another case at Azur at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, involving a 20 year-old male Singaporean, who had tested preliminarily positive for the UK B117 strain.

So far, two other cases are reported working at the same place including a 43-year-old female Malaysian.

Singapore currently has three clusters with one linked to the New Ocean 6, a bunker tanker operated by Palmstone Tankers & Trdg Pte Ltd in the Port of Singapore. — Bernama