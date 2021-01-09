Covid-19 : Don’t panic, people will be given time to make preparations, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised the people to refrain from panic buying following speculations that the government would be reimplementing the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide.. — Bernama pic

BERA, Jan 9 — The people will be given enough time to make preparations before any measure is implemented to control the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He advised the people to refrain from panic buying following speculations that the government would be reimplementing the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide.

The people are also urged not to be easily taken in by fake news or assumptions made by various quarters on the decision to be announced.

“There is no need to go into a buying frenzy...all that had gone viral are fake news...just wait for the government’s announcement.

“Whatever the decision, it will not be enforced with immediate effect, time will be given (to prepare) perhaps two, three days or more,” he told Bernama when visiting flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerayong relief centre, here today.

On speculations that the MCO would be implemented again he said he was confident that the government will not implement a total lockdown as per the previous MCO...the NSC (National Security Council) and technical meeting will still be on this Monday, to look into more detailed SOP (standard operating procedures).

“Whatever the decision, it is in the best interests of the people, so do not panic,” he added.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a special announcement on Monday regarding the action to be taken by the government to deal with the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, in another development, Ismail Sabri urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intending to channel relief assistance, to coordinate with the disaster operations control centre (PKOB) of the affected areas.

He said the government will not stop NGOs from helping but there must be some form of coordination in the distribution process to prevent Covid-19 transmission. — Bernama