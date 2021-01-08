Covid-19: Cheras Puspakom branch closed after staff tests positive

The contact tracing process was underway and all employees attached with the branch would undergo Covid-19 screening tests, Puspakom said in a statement here today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Cheras branch of the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), here will be temporarily closed from tomorrow after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The contact tracing process was underway and all employees attached with the branch would undergo Covid-19 screening tests, it said in a statement here today.

It added that those in direct contact with the affected employee were ordered to undergo the 14-day quarantine, while the branch would be closed to facilitate sanitation and cleaning operations.

“The re-opening of Cheras Puspakom branch will be announced later. For customers who have booked an appointment, all inspection appointment payments that have been made will be automatically refunded,” read the statement.

Alternatively, they could walk-in at Puspakom branches in Pandan Mewah, Batu Caves, Bangi and Glenmarie for private vehicle inspections, it said.

Meanwhile, for light commercial vehicles and e-hailing, inspections can be done at its Wangsa Maju, Padang Jawa, Taman Bukit Maluri and Petaling Jaya branches.

Customers are reminded to carry with them the appointment confirmation slip from the Cheras branch to facilitate the process. — Bernama