Ben’s Independent Grocer in Publika confirms staff tested positive for Covid-19, store closed for deep cleaning

Ben’s Independent Grocer’s Publika outlet was closed yesterday for deep cleaning. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Grocery store chain Ben’s Independent Grocer’s Publika outlet confirmed one of its staff from the Wine and Spirit department tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The company said staff identified as close contacts will undergo swab test and will observe Home Surveillance Order (HSO) while the Ministry of Health (MoH) will conduct contact tracing.

It added that the store was closed yesterday for deep cleaning.

“Please be aware we were informed that one of our staff in Publika from the Wine and Spirit department is confirmed Covid-19 positive on January 7, staff identified as close contact will undergo swab test and send for home quarantine. MoH will conduct contact tracing.

“The store underwent deep sanitisation on January 7 for the safety of our customers and staff. We will continue to provide an information update,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the company will prioritise its customers and staff safety and urged everyone to take precautionary measures amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



