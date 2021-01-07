Air Selangor announces scheduled water cuts in Petaling, Shah Alam, Klang from Jan 12

Air Selangor said a total of 22 areas in Shah Alam, four areas in Klang and 10 areas in Petaling are expected to experience the scheduled water supply disruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Several areas in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang will experience a temporary water supply disruption, scheduled for two days starting January 12.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said this was to facilitate work to transfer and connect new pipes near Persiaran Selangor Section 15, Shah Alam, which started at 9am.

“A total of 22 areas in Shah Alam, four areas in Klang and 10 areas in Petaling are expected to experience the scheduled water supply disruption.

“Water supply will gradually resume from 9am on January 14,” it said.

The statement said the duration of disruption and water supply recovery in the affected areas would vary, depending on the distance of the location of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure on the distribution system.

Consumers living in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water and use it prudently during the period.

Air Selangor said the implementation of the work would enable the water supply distribution system to always be in optimal condition.

“The improvement of this pipeline infrastructure is also part of Air Selangor’s efforts in improving its services for the convenience of consumers in the future,” it added.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. — Bernama