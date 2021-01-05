Umno’s Tajuddin demands apology from Muda within 48 hours after Prasarana scandal presser

Muda members pose for a photo during a press conference at the Dang Wangi LRT station in Kuala Lumpur, January 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has today been served with a letter of demand from Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

In it, the Umno MP demanded Muda apologise publicly within 48 hours for allegedly slandering him in public or to face action, following the party’s press conference this morning to highlight discrepancies within the government-linked public transport company.

“We have reveived a letter from the lawyers. I repeat, the main thing we want is an explanation as Prasarana are responsible for 1.5 million users.

“The company belongs to the government. If our accusations are wrong we are ready to go to court,” Muda co-founder Amir Abdul Hadi said on Twitter, with the letter attached.

Kami telah terima surat peguam. Kami ulang, yang utama adalah jawab. Prasarana urus 1.5 juta pengguna. Syarikat milik kerajaan.



Kalau tuduhan salah, ya kami bersedia ke mahkamah. pic.twitter.com/JhPGxd2Gms — amirx abd hadi (@amirxabdhadi) January 5, 2021

Earlier today during the press conference, Muda had highlighted alleged conflicts of interest involving Tajuddin after Prasarana awarded compensation money, among others to a company, Detik Utuh Sdn Bhd, with links to his family.

Detik Utuh’s directors include Tajuddin’s daughter Datin Sri Rahayu Tajuddin, and its majority shareholder Tindakan Juara Sdn Bhd is also linked to the family.

Tindakan Juara’s directors and shareholders include Sri Rahayu, Tajuddin’s wife Datin Seri Rokiah Abd Samat, and Tajuddin’s son Firdaus.

The party said Tajuddin was abusing his power and wanted him to explain his actions.