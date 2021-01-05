Pakatan-BN alliance nothing more but mere talk, says Fahmi

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to during an interview with Malay Mail in Bangsar September 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil has today dismissed rumours of an alliance between Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties and those in the Barisan Nasional (BN), saying the idea was “imagined” by some of the former’s detractors.

Responding to questions about fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin that there have been “strong” talks about a new “grand coalition” consisting of Umno, PKR, DAP and some other Sabah and Sarawak parties, Fahmi said that they remain mere chatter.

"The name is definitely his design but this shows the existence of imaginations of his thoughts, I personally think it may be the design of his imagination at this time,” he said, referring to Raja Petra.

“So let's wait and see,” he told reporters.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, added that PKR and PH still adhere to the principle of cooperating with other parties but on their own conditions, as outlined by PH chief and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"For PKR and its partners in Amanah and DAP, the explanation given by the PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Sunday is clear that Pakatan Harapan is ready to work with any party either in the Opposition or the government based on the principles that has explained in particular that governance needs to be improved, good administration, anti-corruption and a few other principles.

“I think it is clear that if any party is willing to work together on these then I believe we are likely to be open,” he said.

This comes amid demands by Umno grassroots to end its alliance with ruling pact Perikatan Nasional, and seek cooperation with PKR and DAP instead.

Earlier today, Umno MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa was sacked as Barisan Nasional secretary-general, purportedly for his opposition to Umno’s attempt to collaborate with the two PH parties.



