MCA disputes Annuar Musa’s removal as BN sec-gen, says never informed

Then Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at a press conference held at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on May 14, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Umno unilaterally replaced Tan Sri Annuar Musa as the secretary-general of Barisan Nasional, component party MCA said today.

MCA said it was distraught that the party still has not been notified of the decision this morning to install Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in the position and was forced to learn of the development via news reports.

The party went on to say this evening that it has not been able to verify Annuar’s replacement as the BN sec-gen.

“It is MCA’s opinion that any official appointment in BN must be done according to its constitution that, by convention, requires any candidacy to be presented to and adopted by consensus at the BN supreme council.

“This includes any sackings of any party from any posts such as the secretary-general and treasurer-general of BN,” the party said in a statement.

Annuar has confirmed his removal from the position and Ahmad Maslan has also verified his own installation.

MCA is one of just five parties still remaining in the BN coalition that imploded following its defeat in the 2018 general election.

Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are engaged in a power struggle that is threatening to push the country into an early general election alongside a worsening Covid-19 pandemic.