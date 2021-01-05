Ismail Sabri: No curbs on interstate travel despite Covid-19 clusters linked to free movement

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Despite the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters after interstate and inter-district travel was permitted, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that there are no plans to reintroduce travel restrictions.

The senior defence minister said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is still analysing the situation.

“Until now we allow. No restriction as yet. MOH is still doing its health evaluation on these interstate and inter-district travels, especially in CMCO (conditional movement control order) areas,” Ismail said during his press conference today.

