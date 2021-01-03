Minister: Wisma Putra in talks with Singapore on cross border travel on compassionate grounds

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the 8th US-Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLUANG, Jan 3 — The Foreign Ministry is in talks with the Singapore government on standardising the standard operating procedure (SOP) for those wishing to travel between Malaysia and Singapore for compassionate reasons, such as to visit a family member who is sick.

Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said currently there is no standardised SOP for those wishing to travel cross border on compassionate grounds.

“So far the SOP for such travels is on an ad hoc basis whereby those requiring to travel across the border must submit an appeal letter,” he said when met by reporters at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Sembrong, here today.

“I am now discussing with Singapore on standardising the SOP for such cases (compassionate),” he said.

Earlier, the Sembrong MP visited 71 flood evacuees (25 families) who are seeking shelter at the school after they were left stranded when the stretch between Batu 17 and Batu 18 of Jalan Kluang-Mersing was impassable due to rising flood waters.

Besides SMK Seri Sembrong, Hisahammuddin also visited two other relief centres in Kampung Muhibbah and Chamek, located in the Paloh state constituency. — Bernama