Triso tragedy: Sarawak minister urges public not to share photos, videos of incident on social media

Members of the public attempting to aid victims from a four-wheel-drive that rolled off a ferry in Triso wharf in Beladin January 1, 2020.

KUCHING, Jan 2 ― The public is reminded not to share photos or videos of the incident where a four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into Sungai Batang Lupar from the Triso ferry jetty in Sri Aman yesterday that claimed the lives of nine people on social media.

Sarawak Infrastructure and Ports Development Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi in a statement today said this was to respect the feelings of the victims’ family.

He also expressed his condolences to all family members of the victims who perished in the incident.

Meanwhile, Julaihi said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing is scheduled to visit the location where the incident took place later today.

Masing will be accompanied by senior officers from the State Public Works Department and the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB), said Julahi who is also the Sebuyau assemblyman.

In the 3pm incident that took place about 120km from here, the driver of the vehicle was said to have lost control of the vehicle, which dove into the river, killing all nine passengers.

The Ford Ranger, driven by a woman identified as Ronany Ting, 33, was on its way to Kuching from Kapit, via the Jalan Beladin-Meludam route.

Also killed in the incident were Siti Aisha Abdullah, 36, Nor Shuhada Mohamad, 16, Khairunnisa Muhamad, 14, Alvin Phang, 12, as well as three children, Wallace Phang and Mohd Aiman Mohd Hamdan, both seven, Muhd Mustaqim Mohd Hamdan, aged five and a four-month-old infant, Mohd Ahmad Mohd Hamdan. ― Bernama