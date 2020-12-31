Malaysia ends 2020 with new record high of daily Covid-19 cases; Selangor shoots above 1,000 cases

Malaysia ends 2020 with new record high of daily Covid-19 cases. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 2,525 today to reach a new record high with Selangor contributing over 1,000 of total cases, the Ministry of Health reported today as Malaysians prepare to brace a new year hoping to put an end to the pandemic.

Today’s record number — 190 more — came just days after the MoH reported 2,335 cases a day after Christmas.

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 113,010 and with active cases surging to just under 24,000, while eight deaths were reported today. Total number of fatalities is now 471.

Still, the MoH continues to report a high daily number of healed or discharged patients, at 1,481 today to make the total 88,941.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said local transmission accounted for the bulk of reported cases today, with just 13 of them imported.

In a note to conclude his statement, he urged the public to continue adhering to health protocols outlined by the ministry.

“The MoH would like to advise the public to heed the guidelines and health advises that we’ve ofte stressed on,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Selangor reported the highest number of new cases today, as many as 1,205, also a record high by state. From the total, 995 or 82.6 per cent of the cases were from active clusters and close contacts of those found positive during daily screenings.

Sabah came next with 299 cases or 1.8 per cent of total cases followed by Melaka with 239 or 9.5 per cent of total cases.

Meanwhile five new clusters were reported today, raising the total number of clusters to 511. Minus the clusters declared defunct, 286, total number of active clusters is now 225.

Dr Noor Hisham said 49 of these active clusters recorded additional cases with the highest attributed to the Seruling Cluster (371 cases), followed by the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (285 cases), and the Teratai Cluster (151 cases).