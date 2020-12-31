MACC urged to probe alleged corruption at a Selangor district police headquarters

The Malaysian People Welfare Organisation (MAPRO) wantsd the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe alleged corrupt activities at a district police headquarters in Selangor. — File picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The Malaysian People Welfare Organisation (MAPRO) has asked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe into the alleged corrupt activities at a district police headquarters in Selangor.

Its president, T. Sivanesan said there are senior officers and members of the district police headquarters with extraordinary wealth including luxury cars and houses because they were believed to be involved in corruption and abuse of power.

“Therefore, I came to MACC today to ask them to conduct an investigation after submitting some evidence and documents for further action,” he said when met by reporters after lodging a complaint at MACC headquarters here, today.

He said MAPRO also met Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) deputy director Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid to inform him about the matter.

“He (Allaudeen) himself has gone down to the ground and I hope the investigation into this case is carried out transparently by Bukit Aman JIPS and MACC,” he said.

Meanwhile, an MACC spokesperson when contacted confirmed that his department had received the complaint. — Bernama