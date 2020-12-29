Sports minister hopes Tunku Mahkota Ismail centre to become effective model for youth development

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry hopes to make the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre an effective youth development model. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) hopes to make the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC), which will be built in every district in the state of Johor, an effective youth development model, says Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Urging other states to follow suit with the initiative, he said TMIYC was the mission of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in an effort to empower and realise the potential of the state’s youth

“TMIYC, which will be built in every district in Johor, will be used as a youth development hub with various facilities. The first TMIYC site was officiated in Johor Bahru on December 21, and today (December 29) the second TMIYC site was inaugurated.

“The second TMIYC will be built at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Muar which is a very strategic and appropriate location for the purpose. Apart from that, the KBS has allocated RM25 million for its development,” he said in his speech during the TMIYC Muar groundbreaking ceremony officiated by Tunku Ismail here, today.

Tunku Ismail also spent about 15 minutes visiting an exhibition site, as well as presenting RM300,000 in donations to poor students from 96 villages around Muar.

Also present at the ceremony were the Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Hasni Mohammad; State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. — Bernama