Singapore’s MOH says Malaysian man among 13 new Covid-19 cases in republic today

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that one of the 13 imported Covid-19 cases in the republic today is a 45-year-old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case number 58774, the work permit holder arrived from Malaysia, the ministry said in its full data released here.

The ministry said the man and nine others who were asymptomatic were detected through its proactive screening and surveillance, while three remaining three were symptomatic.

“They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or under isolation,” it said.

As of noon today, the republic reported a total of 13 new cases, with none in the community or residing in dormitories, thus bringing the total number of infections here to 58,542.

On Sunday, one of the five imported Covid-19 cases reported in the republic was a 23-year-old Malaysian woman who served her SHN at a hotel here. — Bernama