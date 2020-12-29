Sabah receives RM100m dividend from 14 state GLCs, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government today received dividend payment of RM100 million from 14 statutory bodies and government-linked companies. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — The Sabah government today received dividend payment of RM100 million from 14 statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs), which was an increase of 67.8 per cent compared to last year.

The representatives of the respective GLCs handed over the cheque replica of dividend payments to Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor who is also the Sabah’s Finance Minister I at Sabah State Administrative Centre here.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; Sabah Finance Minister II cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun as well as State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Among the GLCs which presented dividend payments to the state government were Sabah Credit Corporation; Warisan Harta Sdn Bhd; Sawit Kinabalu; Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd and Desa Group Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile the Sabah government also received repayments of loan amounting to RM22 million from eight state GLCs including a public body. — Bernama