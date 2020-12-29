Rina Harun: Women Ministry applies for additional 1,122 child protection, probation officers

Datuk Seri Rina Harun delivers her speech during the launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Srikandi's Jalur Gemilang Campaign in Petaling Jaya August 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has applied for additional 1,122 child protection and probation officers said Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Rina said KPWKM submitted the application to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Department last month.

There is a need for the appointment of additional officers as they would perform the important task of assisting investigations and going to the ground, she told reporters after receiving corporate contributions on behalf of Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), here today.

On the hiring of 8,000 contractual employees to be attached with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) starting January, Rina said the appointments would be conducted according to the procedures set by the government.

The appointment of additional officers was proposed by JKM based on what they had projected to happen next year, she said.

Earlier, Rina who is the YKN board of trustee chairman received a business tithe contribution from Pharmaniaga worth RM150,000 and a donation from Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malaysia amounting to RM100,000. — Bernama —