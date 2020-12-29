Johor Sultan expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness, garbage in Mersing

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has expressed displeasure over the attitude of some folks in Mersing district who neglected the aspect of cleanliness and caused certain public places to be filled with garbage. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Dec 29 — Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has expressed displeasure over the attitude of some folks in Mersing district who neglected the aspect of cleanliness and caused certain public places to be filled with garbage.

If this bad habit continues, it will have a negative impact on public health, he said.

Sultan Ibrahim said the tourism district is a tourist attraction rich in natural beauty.

“I am saddened by what I have seen in several spots. What is happening to Mersing? It should be a tourist spot but sadly it is full of garbage.

“Are we not ashamed to have guests over at our homes that have become an eyesore? Please change the lackadaisical attitude and drop the dirty habits,” he said in a statement uploaded on his official Facebook page today.

He urged the local authorities to enforce regulations effectively to discipline the people.

Sultan Ibrahim said Mersing should emulate Bandar Maharani in Muar which was named ASEAN’s Cleanest Tourist City in 2018.

“Mersing has huge potential to be developed in eco-tourism and it is also the gateway to the surrounding islands.

“I have a lot of ideas on how to attract investments and development to Mersing but the people need to play their role to maintain the cleanliness here. Nobody wants to visit a filthy place,” he said. — Bernama