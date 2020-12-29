Is Umno due for a leadership change at the top?

Generally speaking, Umno is seen as a party filled with leaders who refuse to let go of their positions even if this guarantees its long-term survival. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

COMMENTARY, Dec 29 — Does Umno need a new leader to take charge of the party in time for the general election whether PAS remains in Muafakat Nasional (MN) or not?

This is the question on many grassroots members’ minds as they witness the fast-paced developments that threaten to pull Umno away from the political mainstream.

While Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) moves to strengthen and reposition itself in conventional Malay politics, Umno’s image continues to take a beating.

Given the situation and its treatment by dominant Bersatu, Umno is in serious need of leadership change.

The issue at hand is not whether the party decides to work with PAS or not, or pressure the Islamist party to make a stand, but rather the apparent absence of a leader who can stand tall minus baggage to talk terms with both Bersatu and PAS.

The oldest Malay party in the country is holding its divisions’ annual general assembly for three days beginning Friday during which they will choose whether to go it alone or wait for PAS to decide if it will stick with MN.

Umno, the backbone of the once-powerful Barisan Nasional (BN), seems to have digressed from the main issue, or rather is trying to deviate from the main issue of the impending general election.

At a time when the election’s outcome could be a matter of life or death for a party, Umno leaders seem to have their priorities wrong at this crucial time when Malay voters are split.

Generally speaking, Umno is seen as a party filled with leaders who refuse to let go of their positions even if this guarantees its long-term survival.

So, the most important issue for the delegates this weekend would be deciding whether current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should hand over the reins to his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is popularly known as Tok Mat, before it is too late.

Perception can only change with time, but there’s no time like the present before campaigning begins for the general election which is expected to be called in the next six months or so.

Umno cannot afford to wait until Undi 18 are eligible to head to the ballot box, as these new voters are dead against several Umno leaders whom they see as unfit to run for office, let alone leading a party.

Moreover, Bersatu leaders who are involved in discussions on seat allocations and election strategy may soften their stand when they see that Umno is represented by leaders who do not have pending court cases and are largely free of any known baggage.

It is to Umno’s benefit if the leader representing the party at the negotiation table is considered “clean” and well respected in political circles.

This is especially true with Tok Mat who has led the party to victory in five by-elections.

His presence during general election negotiations may be good for the party in the long run whether the party decides to continue collaborating with Bersatu and PAS or otherwise.

Sacrifices have to be made to uplift Umno’s image and standing in the eyes of partners like Bersatu and PAS, something that former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak recognised.

Similarly, with time running out and the party desperate to project a good image and political integrity, Zahid may need to do the same.

All eyes are now on Umno’s division delegates this weekend as they decide whether to make a change for the better or stick with the same leader as they head to war.