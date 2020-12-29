Dewan Negara sitting adjourns sine die, nine Bills passed

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament of Dewan Negara was adjourned today after sitting for seven days with nine bills passed. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament of Dewan Negara was adjourned today after sitting for seven days with nine bills passed.

Four of the bills passed today were the Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020, Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020, Tourism Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Cooperatives (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 were tabled by Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah while the Cooperatives (Amendment) Bill 2020 was by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Abd Rahim when tabling the two bills on sales and service tax announced that the amendments were made following an amendment to the Customs Act 1967.

The amendments were also made to streamline the implementation of the Sales Tax, among others by improving the provisions related to a registered person who intends to cancel sales tax registration is required to prove the value of taxable goods.

Mohd Shahar said the Tourism (Amendment) Bill 2020 involves amendments to the Tourism Tax Act 2017 (Act 791) aimed at implementing the tax measures announced in the 2021 Budget.

It is to expand the scope of Tourism Tax on accommodation premises booked through digital platform service providers to balance treatment in the existing Tourism Tax.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said the Cooperatives Act 1983 had been amended several times in the effort to strengthen the regulatory element on cooperatives by the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia.

“The ministry views that the Cooperatives Act should be amended in accordance to the current domestic and international economic development.

“The amendment of the act would facilitate the cooperative movement in the country to contribute to enhancing the Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

Yesterday, five bills were passed including the Finance Bill 2020, Customs (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Excise (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Also passed were the Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Covid-19) (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Earlier, before closing the the last 2020 sitting, Dewan Negara deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad thanked all Senators who participated in the debate and contributed ideas in a harmonious environment.

The Senate adjourned sine die. — Bernama