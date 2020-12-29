Covid-19: State minister says 215 patients have recovered in Sabah

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 1,535 patients were still receiving treatment, namely, 599 people at hospitals and 936 people at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC). — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — A total of 215 Covid-19 patients in Sabah have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today bringing the total cumulative recovery in the state to 34,253 people, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Marsidi, who is also the official state government Covid-19 spokesperson, said 1,535 patients were still receiving treatment, namely, 599 people at hospitals and 936 people at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU (intensive care unit) is 56 people and 19 people need respiratory aids,” he said in a statement tonight.

On the 230 positive Covid-19 cases recorded by Sabah today, Masidi said 136 cases were detected through close contact screening, symptomatic screening (43 cases) cluster screening (20 cases), self-screening (seven cases) and 24 cases were from other categories.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the percentage of use of bed units in Covid-19 treatment hospitals and in PKRC today was only at 24 per cent of the 6,392 units in Covid-19 treatment hospitals and in PKRC in Sabah. — Bernama