Union urges govt to withdraw two service circulars issued by Public Service Dept

Datuk Azih Muda speaks during press conference in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on May 13, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Dec 28 — The Peninsular Malaysia Amalgamated National Union Local Authorities Employees (Anulae) today urged the government to withdraw two service circulars issued this year and replace them with new ones after conducting negotiations with the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) and the Public Service Department (PSD).

Its president Datuk Azih Muda said the two circulars were Service Circular No. 6 of 2020 Employers-Employee Relations Policy in Public Service-National Joint Council (MBK) and Service Circular No. 7 of 2020 Employer-Employee Relations Policy in Public Service-Department Joint Council (MBJ).

He said the circulars were issued by PSD recently and would take effect on January 1, 2021.

“Anulae and Cuepacs are disappointed that these two circulars were issued without discussing with Cuepacs and the three MBKs, namely for General, Science and Technology as well as Management and Professionals.

“If we want to establish a good collaboration between employers and employees, the government should adopt the negotiation approach for the mutual benefit of both parties,” he told a press conference here today.

He said this after the launch of the 27th Triennial General Meeting of Anulae at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here on Monday.

The meeting was virtually officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the presence of Cuepacs president Adnan Mat.

Azih said according to the new circulars, secondment for MBK General, Science and Technology as well as Management and Professionals placed under PSD would be abolished which was contrary to the tripartite policy adopted.

“This is contrary to the principle that we have agreed on to create a harmonious working environment in the industry including the public sector through MBK and MBJ,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adnan in seeking the prime minister’s intervention on the issue said the implementation of the two circulars should be postponed until after negotiations between the three MBPs and Cuepacs are conducted. — Bernama