Police MPV personnel now equipped with bulletproof and stab-resistant jackets

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said that 800 units of the new bulletproof and stab-resistant jackets have been distributed to all state police contingents nationwide. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit policemen in the country will soon be better equipped with light-reflective jackets that are bulletproof and stab-resistant.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim today said that 800 units of the new bulletproof and stab-resistant jackets have been distributed to all state police contingents nationwide.

He said the distribution of the jackets was made according to the needs of the policemen as well as the level of criminal tendencies of each state.

Zainal Abidin said for the first phase a total of 800 units of the jackets were procured and distributed with priority to MPV personnel.

“The Johor police received 100 units of the jackets due to the fact that the contingent is large and there are 13 police districts as well as the risk of frequent incidents occurring.

“We distribute the jackets according to the policing needs, especially for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang,” he said during a press conference after handing over the jackets in a ceremony at the Johor police contingent headquarters here earlier today.

Zainal Abidin explained that the function of the new jackets is to provide ballistic protection against 9mm calibre gunfire and protection from stabbing.

He said the jackets are also equipped with light reflection to provide protection to members on night duty.

Previously police MPV personnel were only provided with light reflection safety jackets without any safety features.

He said the need for a jacket with safety features was after taking into account the challenges, especially for police MPV personnel, in facing criminals who may have weapons.

Zainal Abidin said the new jackets will have a lifespan of 10 years with an estimated weight of four kilogrammes each, making it suitable for use as support safety equipment while on active duty.

“We have 3,000 MPVs and need 6,000 units of the new jackets for our personnel. So far we have obtained only 800 units and hopefully, the government can supply more jackets according to needs and budget for next year,” he said.