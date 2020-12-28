PM Muhyiddin: Challenges to eliminate Covid-19 do not hamper efforts to empower public sector

The Prime Minister said the responsibility of civil servants now is to make the new norm a culture. — Facebook screenshot

MELAKA, Dec 28 — The challenges to eliminate the Covid-19 pandemic did not hamper efforts to empower the public sector which is one of the government’s main agenda to ensure efficient, transparent and people-friendly service system, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the responsibility of civil servants now is to make the new norm a culture so that public service will be effectively delivered to the target group while increasing their productivity.

He said at the government level, it was important that more initiatives be implemented to improve integrity and governance, such as through efforts to combat corruption to ensure efficiency and transparency of the administration.

“As local authorities are among the frontliners who are often exposed to corruption, efforts to combat this crime need to remain as an important agenda that should be widely implemented among their personnel.

“This is so that we can create a work culture with integrity without compromising any code of values and ethics,” he said when virtually officiating the 27th Triennial General Meeting of the Amalgamated National Union Local Authorities Employees (Anulae) at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today. — Bernama