New Hoong Fatt closes factory in Klang to contain Covid-19 infection

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — New Hoong Fatt Holdings Bhd has temporarily closed the affected metal parts production factory of its wholly-owned subsidiary Auto Global Parts Industries Sdn Bhd (AGP) from December 25 until further notice to contain potential Covid-19 infection.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said it had commenced its planned precautionary Covid-19 testing of all foreign and local employees of AGP on December 24 at its metal parts production factory in Meru, Klang, involving a total of 314 employees.

“During the screening tests, 94 AGP employees were positive for Covid-19.

“The affected employees are currently receiving appropriate treatment at designated government facilities as directed by the Health Ministry and all primary contacts of the affected employees have been identified,” it said.

New Hoong Fatt said the management of AGP is undertaking disinfection and sanitisation procedures at the affected factory as well as the foreign employees’ hostels as per the guidelines provided by the ministry.

In addition, the company has notified all employees as well as AGP’s suppliers and customers about the confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“The company’s plastic parts production factory, which is situated in a different location, is currently in operation. The office operations are unaffected as the company’s management and supervisory staff have been working from home.

“The company will continue to adhere to Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedures issued by the relevant authorities and work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all its employees,” it added. — Bernama