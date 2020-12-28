Johor Forestry Department detains eight people for entering Panti Forest Reserve without permit

JOHOR BARU, Dec 28 — The Johor Forestry Department yesterday detained eight individuals for illegally entering the Sungai Pelepah Kiri waterfall area of the Panti Forest Reserve in Kota Tinggi.

The seven men and a woman, aged between 20 and 28 years old who had illegally entered the forest reserve were detected by authorities at 2pm.

Johor Forestry Department (JPNJ) director Datuk Salim Aman said the group was detained by a joint patrol team for hiking in the Panti Forest Reserve without a permit.

“The South Johor District Forestry Office enforcement division together with police personnel from the Batu Ampat police station was on an integrated patrol to monitor encroachment activities in the Panti Forest Reserve, which is gazetted as a permanent forest reserve.

“As a result of the patrol, eight individuals suspected to have illegally encroached in the Sungai Pelepah Kiri Waterfall area of the Panti Forest Reserve in Kota Tinggi have been detained,” Salim said in a statement today.

He said the group was then taken to the Batu Ampat police station in Kota Tinggi for further investigation.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 47 (1) (c) of the National Forestry Enactment (Application) 1985 of the State of Johor.

“If convicted, those found guilty can be fined not more than RM10,000 or jailed not more than three years or both,” he said.

Salim said the case will be handled by JPNJ’s enforcement and investigation division, where it will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

“JPNJ advises the public to obtain proper information related to the requirements and also permit application at the nearest District Forestry Office before entering a permanent forest reserve to partake in any activities,” said Salim.

He said the authorities will continue with monitoring operations to ensure that intrusion activities in the respective forest reserves is curbed.

Yesterday, it was reported that JPNJ has initiated investigations involving 18 individuals who are believed to have entered and hiked in the Panti Forest Reserve without a permit on December 20.

JPNJ added that it had received a complaint on the illegal entry and hiking activities by a group of individuals via email and found the photos of their activity on the “Austin Glenn-Hiking Johor” Facebook page.

The department has since lodged a police report and urged the hikers to come forward and give a statement to the Kota Tinggi Forest Rangers Office within a week before further action under the law is taken.