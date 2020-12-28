Govt imposes EMCO on madrasah in Kota Baru, two areas in Sabah

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for a madrasah in Kota Baru, Kelantan and two areas in Ranau, Sabah starting tomorrow. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for a madrasah in Kota Baru, Kelantan and two areas in Ranau, Sabah starting tomorrow.

The EMCO is scheduled to end on January 11, 2021.

Ismail said the Health Ministry (MOH) screened 529 people in Kg Paginatan and Kg Maringkan and found 89 positive for Covid-19 in the two Sabah villages.

“On the advice of MOH, the government today agreed to implement the EMCO in these two localities from December 29, 2020 to January 11, 2021,” he said.

He said the Madrasah Daril Naim, in Kota Baru was put under EMCO after MOH recorded 29 Covid-19 positive cases among the 99 people screened there, with another 69 still waiting for their test results.

MORE TO COME