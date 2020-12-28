DAP MP moots royal inquiry for ‘meat cartel’ scandal, says problem goes beyond halal certs

A worker arranging imported frozen meat at a meat shop in Ipoh December 28, 2020. News of imported meat that was improperly sourced and passed off as halal recently made headlines. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim today proposed a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into the import of meat that has been passed off as halal amid explosive allegations of corruption within multi government agencies spanning 40 years.

The Opposition lawmaker said the independent high-level investigation was needed because the issue was not only about Shariah compliance but everyone’s health and safety.

“Therefore, I would like to call on the federal government to immediately set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate this matter boldly and transparently, as well as proposing improvements in order to restore consumer confidence, especially Malaysians, on the halal regulatory system and quality of imported food in general,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that the “meat cartel” at the centre of the scandal poses a threat not only to the religious practices of Muslims, but has raised doubts over the quality and nutritional value of imported food in general.

“If non-halal meat can be sold as halal due to corrupt activities, then it is not surprising that diseased and problematic meat may escape restrictions for sale to consumers,” Sim added.

News of imported meat that was improperly sourced and passed off as halal first made headlines on December 21.

Citing unnamed sources, The New Straits Times alleged that a large network had been bringing in non-certified meat from countries like Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Spain and Mexico and passing them off as halal products for decades, with the help of corrupt officials from at least four government agencies.

According to the newspaper, the “cartel” would bribe the officials with sexual favours on top of money, to turn a blind eye to its operations.

The only countries that have been certified by the Malaysian authorities for the import of halal meat are Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

Certification is handled by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Veterinary Services Department.

Other government agencies that manage the supplies of imported food are the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department, Customs Department and port police.