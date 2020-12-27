Teenage boy, father killed after car crashes into tree in Kulai

JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — A teenage boy and his father died after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree at Jalan Felda Bukit Batu, Kulai, this morning.

Bandar Baru Kulai Fire and Rescue Station operation commander Firdaus Juritah said the Johor State operations centre was alerted of the road accident through the MERS999 line at 6.45am.

“Seven rescue members were immediately dispatched to the scene. On arrival, the driver of the Perodua Alza, Mohamad Khairul Hasan, 34, and his son, Mohd Khairil Akmal, 13, were found pinned to their seats and the car had crashed into an acacia tree,” he said in a statement today.

Firdaus said the duo were certified dead by medical personnel who arrived at the location and the bodies were later extricated by firefighters using special tools.

He said the operation ended at 7.30am adding that the bodies have been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama