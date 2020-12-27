Police raid illegal entertainment centre operating in PJ during CMCO

― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A police team raided an illegal entertainment outlet in Jalan PJU 7/3, Petaling Jaya, last night, while 17 individuals were busy having a party with alcoholic beverages.

Petaling Jaya District police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal in a statement today said police rounded up the partygoers, namely, 13 men and four women, who were all believed to be patrons of the outlet.

“Initial investigations found that the commission received by the premises owner is RM2,000 a month to conduct the operations, targeting local customers,” he said, adding that among the offences found to have been breached were of operating an entertainment outlet without a valid licence, and during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), as well as selling liquor without a licence.

Police also seized 13 bottles of various brands liquors and audio equipment, while all the 17 partygoers, as well as the premises owner, were slapped with an RM 1,000 compound each. — Bernama