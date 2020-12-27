Fisherman duped of RM13,000 by ‘daughter’

KUANTAN, Dec 27 — A fisherman was duped of RM13,000 by an unknown individual impersonating as his daughter when telephoning him on Friday (Dec 25).

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 59-year-old fisherman received the call from the woman whose voice sounded almost the same as his eldest child at 11am while he was away at sea.

He said his “daughter” told him that she had changed her telephone number and asked him to bank in RM5,000 for business expenses and gave him an account number.

“The man asked a friend to do the transaction before again being contacted by the suspect who asked for additional RM8,000 saying the RM5,000 was insufficient.

“He then asked his employer to do this transaction. However, on returning to shore he contacted his daughter only to be told that she never asked for any money from him,” Mohd Wazir said in a statement here today.

He added that the victim lodged a report at the Rompin police station, about 130 kilometres from here yesterday and that investigations were ongoing. — Bernama