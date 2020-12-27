Drug abuse: 327 police officers, personnel arrested this year, says Bukit Aman

Based on intelligence gathered and complaints, the arrests showed a downward trend compared to 566 individuals arrested last year. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 327 officers and other personnel involved in drug activities under ‘Op Duri’ from January until October this year.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Razarudin Husain said based on intelligence gathered and complaints, the arrests showed a downward trend compared to 566 individuals arrested last year.

“The department always conducts various operations, including ‘Op Duri’, previously known as ‘Op Blue Devil’, to curb the involvement of police officers and personnel in drug abuse.

“From the total, 18 individuals were arrested for drug trafficking, 74 for drug possession, 225 for being positive for drugs in urine tests, and 10 under the Special Preventive Measures (LLPN).

Razarudin said this year’s statistics were lower than last year’s, when 40 individuals were arrested for drug trafficking, 99 for drug possession, 424 detected positive for drugs, and three undern LLPK.

He said the decline in arrests, also conducted during the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (EMCO), proved that police did not take the involvement of its officers and personnel in drug activities lightly.

Razarudin said if the cases did not involve integrity issues but were due to disciplinary problems and seen as unfit for the department, they would be transferred to other departments.

“I cannot deny that there are police officers and personnel involved in the sale of ketum, an offence under the Poisons Act, and we have received reports on this,” he said.

Razarudin said police would take action, either by charging them in court, or by transferring them.

“Besides that, I need to show a good example, only then will my subordinates feel that I’m a good leader. If I have a luxurious lifestyle, they will know something is wrong and that my salary does not match my lifestyle.

“I urge all my officers and personnel involved in such syndicates to repent, because when they are fired after 10 years of service, it causes the government to lose of millions of ringgit.”

He said this was due to the salary, allowances given and courses and outside assignments borne by the government that were simply written off as losses because they were sacked.

Meanwhile, when asked what would happen to the seized drugs, he said the drugs would become evidence until the cases were settled.

“When the drugs are returned to the police, the department will carry out the disposal following the process approved by the Department of Environment (DOE) based on the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“Usually, the disposal is done by burning and is conducted by a company appointed by the Department of Environment,” he said, adding that present would be representatives of other police departments, including the Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance, as well as the media. — Bernama