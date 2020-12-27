Covid-19: Three new cases detected in Sarawak today, all imported

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Dec 27 — Sarawak recorded three new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 1,108.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said all these new infections are imported cases.

“Of the three new Covid-19 positive cases today, two cases were detected in Asajaya and the rest in Kuching,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

According to SDMC, Case 1,106 involved an Indonesian male, who was tested positive for the virus at a private healthcare facility on December 26.

It said the case had been working legitimately at a food premises in the state since December last year.

The case went back to his country of origin in July this year.

It, however, added that the case returned to the state through an illegal route on Christmas Day.

The case was asymptomatic and had been referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for medical attention.

SDMC said the two new infections, Case 1,107 and Case 1,108 involved Indonesian men, who had been offered jobs in Asajaya.

Both cases were taken to a private healthcare facility for Covid-19 tests on December 21 and both results came back positive on December 23. They were asymptomatic.

“As of the statement now, these two cases are still missing after the swab tests. The state Health Department and state Security and Enforcement Unit are looking into these cases,” said SDMC.

It said contact tracing for all these new cases are ongoing.

SDMC said Sarawak recorded no new recoveries and discharges today, with the total number of such cases remained unchanged at 1,062 or 95.85 per cent of the total infections.

It said a total of 25 individuals are still being treated at various hospitals across the state.

Of the total, SDMC said 11 cases were with SGH followed by six cases at Miri Hospital, five cases at Bintulu Hospital and three cases at Sibu Hospital.

It added four persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today.

SDMC said Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Laws remained as yellow zones given that five cases had been reported in these districts in the last 14 days.

“Of the five cases, Sibu had two, Kuching, Bintulu and Lawas each had one case,” it added. — Borneo Post