Cockfighting event in Labuan broken up amid Covid-19 pandemic

LABUAN, Dec 27 — At least 16 birds (roosters) were seized and four men arrested after police broke up a cockfighting session in a jungle area of Kampung Sungai Bangat.

Outgoing Labuan police chief, Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the raid at 3.30pm on the illegal cockfighting ring was made during an operation dubbed, ‘Op Dadu Judi Laga Ayam’, after receiving numerous complaints from villagers.

During the raid, the spectators fled the scene, leaving only four individuals with the roosters, he said.

Muhamad Farid said the four, aged between 18 and 54, were being remanded for further investigation.

“Whether you bet on the fight or your rooster fights, or just being there helping your gambling friends, you get arrested .and those involved seem to think they are ‘immune’ to Covid-19,” he said.

He said the four men would be charged under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act (2015) that spelt out 21 specific acts of cruelty that were prohibited. — Bernama