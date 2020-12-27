Body of soon-to-be groom Hariri found this morning, say Marang police

The bride's father Ismail Awang, 61, showing the wedding items of his daughter Fatin Nabilah Huda, 27, and the drowning victim, Naim Hariri Kamaruddin, 31, in Bukit Payung yesterday. — Bernama pic

MARANG, Dec 27 — The body of soon-to-be groom, Naim Hariri Kamaruddin, 31 was found at 8.55am today, at Pantai Alur Tuman, some three kilometres away from where he was reported missing last Friday.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the victim's father, Kamaruddin Abdullah, 59, was called to confirm that the body was his son’s based on several identities.

“The body was in good condition without any injuries and will be sent to the forensics unit of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for further action.

“As the search and rescue (SAR) operation at Pantai Kelulut has ended, we will now focus on our search for another man at Pantai Jambu Bongkok,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Zain along with four other rescue team members discovered the body while patrolling the area this morning.

Naim Hariri who came to Terengganu last Thursday was scheduled to marry his fiancée, Fatin Nabilah Huda Ismail, 27, at the Kampung Surau Haji Mat Zin Mosque, Bukit Payung yesterday. — Bernama