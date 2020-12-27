Body of man feared drowned at Pantai Jambu Bongkok found

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 — The body of a man who was feared to have drowned while swimming at Pantai Jambu Bongkok in Marang was found floating in the sea at 6.30 pm today.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the body of Wan Nashaifudin Wan Latif, 48, was recovered by a rescue team patrolling with jet skis about one kilometre from the beach.

“The rescue team brought the body to Pantai Rhu Kubur near Marang at 8 pm and the victim’s sibling confirmed Wan Nashaifudin’s identity.

“The body has been sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital forensics unit for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Wan Nashaifudin, who was a resident of the Kuala Berang branch of Pusat Jagaan Baitul Cakna Lelaki in Hulu Terengganu, had gone swimming with six of his friends, all of them fellow residents at the centre, on Friday.

Their outing, however, turned tragic when Wan Nashaifudin was swept away by the current at about 6.30 pm. — Bernama