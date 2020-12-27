Any Sarawakian can be chief minister, no need for particular race says PBS youth

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth criticised Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng (pictured) for proposing a Dayak leader to be the Sarawak chief minister based on the community being the largest in the state. — Picture from Facebook/Larry Sng

KUCHING, Dec 27 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth today said that any Sarawakian could become the chief minister as long as they are chosen by the people.

PBS Youth said that the endorsement of a particular race for a particular position, without considerations of the merit, is considered racism, especially in a multi-racial Sarawak.

“For that matter, racism in any form is dangerous, and is a double-edged sword,” PSB Youth said in a statement in reference to Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng’s proposal for a Dayak leader to be the chief minister as the community is the largest in the state.

“This is especially so when the country is in danger of religious and racism extremism with our current government accepting PAS and Umno as partners whether loosely or closely and this was clearly reflected in the unfair budget allocation for Sarawak.

“As for PKR and their support for a Dayak chief minister in Sarawak, it is enough to point out that being a Malaya party, and its Anwar-centric policies it is simply wishful thinking that Sarawakian priorities will even feature in the party when elections are over,” PSB Youth said in reference to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The youth chapter of PBS said the most important thing for Sarawak is to change the government which has been there for the last 57 years for not only failing to protect the rights of the people but had actively participated in surrendering the state’s rights to the federal government.

“This has resulted in Sarawak losing its oil and gas rights, sea territory, and is now among the poorest state in Malaysia.

“Sarawakians are still in poverty without decent housing health care, education, employment opportunities, infrastructure and digital connectivity,” PSB Youth said.

In a recent statement, Sng, who is also the Julau Member of Parliament, had expressed his desire to step down as the state PKR chairman and for a Dayak leader to take over.

He had also stressed that he had wanted a Dayak leader to lead the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state election and to be the chief minister if the coalition was able to win more seats.