Rapid Rail assures its services safe after staff tested positive for Covid-19

In a statement today, Rapid Rail said its trains on all routes had been set for cleansing and sanitisation at peak times and after the operational hours each day. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has assured that its public transport services are safe although its officer at the Bandaraya Light Rail Transit (LRT) station has been found to be positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, Rapid Rail said its trains on all routes had been set for cleansing and sanitisation at peak times and after the operational hours each day.

Besides that, it said its staff on duty at all the stations and in the trains also stringently adhered to the standard operating procedure such as wearing a face mask, ensuring personal hygiene and avoiding contact with the passengers.

“The officer concerned was confirmed to be Covid-19-positive two days ago and is currently undergoing treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital. The officer was on duty last on December 19 and has not been working since.

“Based on our investigation, this incident occurred in an enclosed area and the station officer involved had no contact with the passengers while on duty,” it further said.

It also said that the management of Rapid Rail, as the operator of the Kelana Jaya line of the LRT service had also carried out cleansing and disinfection of the officer’s workplace based on the Health Ministry’s guidelines, on the day the officer was confirmed positive for the viral infection.

According to the statement, all other staff who had close contacts with the officer were also ordered to undergo screening and then self-quarantine for 14 days as stipulated by the SOP set by the Health Ministry.

Rapid Rail also reminded commuters to comply with the SOP set, including wearing a face mask properly at all times, cleaning the hands with sanitiser and to register themselves via the MySejahtera application or in the log book before entering the trains. ― Bernama