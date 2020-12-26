Masidi: Over 30,000 patients in Sabah recovered so far

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Sabah recorded 248 new Covid-19 positive cases today. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — A total of 33,571 Covid-19 patients in Sabah have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals so far, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the official spokesman for the state government on Covid-19, said a total of 214 patients recovered today compared to 239 recorded yesterday.

“A total of 1,553 patients are receiving treatment, with 567 at hospitals and 986 others at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre. A total of 57 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 18 still intubated,” he said in a statement.

Masidi said Sabah recorded 248 new Covid-19 positive cases today, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 35,640.

He said 169 cases or 68.1 per cent were from close contact screenings, 37 cases (14.9 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 26 cases (10.5 per cent) from existing clusters and 16 cases (6.5 per cent) from other categories.

“Tambunan has now changed from a yellow zone to a green zone, bringing the total number of green zone districts to two including Nabawan,” he said, adding that the Sabah government has so far distributed 303,992 food baskets to the target groups statewide. — Bernama