Klang glove maker’s RM1,000 fine doesn’t fit the crime, Maria Chin says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The RM1,000 fine issued to a glove maker in Klang for failing to abide by Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) was just a slap on the wrist, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah has said today.

In a statement, she said the fine for violators was meant to be a deterrent and it should be tiered according to the degree of violation, which could be up to RM10,000.

“It is shocking that the authorities could only penalise the Port Klang glove factory a meagre RM1000 for violating the SOPs,” Maria said in a statement.

“Other ordinary citizens were known to have been fined up to RM8,000. It is also more worrying to learn of corporates, regardless of their sizes, violating the SOPs and have little regard for its workers’ health and safety conditions.”

Yesterday, The Star reported that a glove manufacturer in Port Klang was not only fined just RM1,000, but also escaped a shutdown order, despite failing to to abide by the SOPs and providing poor living conditions for its employees.

This comes after the factory was previously expected to be shut down for breaching the rules.

“For sure, there is now an urgent need to have a more vigilant and effective monitoring mechanism to ensure corporates’ adherence to SOPs for their workers,” added Maria.

“This must be implemented immediately, especially in view of rising Covid-19 cases.”

She added that the outbreak in various glove companies must be a stern lesson for businesses to be better placed to support their employees and drive sustainable business performance.

We now have the opportunity to rebuild a more equitable, inclusive workplace and healthy workers that will strengthen corporate organisations far beyond Covid-19,” she said.